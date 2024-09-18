The singer and actress Daniela Romo is hospitalized and faces serious health problems, Several news portals have announced this and this morning the information is being released. Due to her health situation, Daniela Romo has not been present for three weeks to record her participation in the new Televisa soap opera ‘Amor amarga’, by producer Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo.

Daniela Romowhose real name is Teresa Presmanes Corona and who is 65 years old, years ago faced breast cancer that she was able to overcome after chemotherapy-based treatment. Since then she has been in good health and it is only now that she is returning to the hospital.

TVNotas magazine reveals that it interviewed a person close to Daniela Romo and He shared that months ago he suffered from a hernia in his spine and had to undergo surgery: “after the operation it was understood that she would resume her activities with appropriate care and without much movement. It was agreed that she would do all her scenes on Televisa and not abroad because we are filming far from Mexico City.”

Daniela Romo in her villainous role for ‘Amor amarga’, a Televisa soap opera in which she is currently participating. Instagram photo

This person says about his current job that Daniela Romo has a mature protagonist in the soap opera ‘Amor amarga’, also that the health of the singer of songs such as ‘De mi enamórate’ and ‘Yo no te pido la luna’ would become complicated when she had tests done to check that everything was okay, “but the doctors found something they didn’t like.”

“They continue to do many studies and analyses to rule out everything. But if there is a great fear, we are still in time for her to continue in the current soap opera project. She recorded several things before her intervention. If the pain and discomfort continue, we would have to look for her replacement,” adds the person close to Daniela Romo in the interview with TVNotas.

Daniela Romo began her artistic career in the late 70s by participating in Televisa soap operas such as ‘Ardiente deseo’, in the eighties he launched himself as a singer with songs such as ‘Mentiras’ and ‘Celos’, achieving great success and in that decade he consolidated himself as a great performer, in addition, he became the protagonist of successful soap operas such as ‘El camino secreto’.

Daniela Romo, successful singer and actress since the eighties. Instagram photo

Daniela Romo She has remained active in music and soap operas over the years. Her most recent performance was in the soap opera ‘Vencer el desamor’, during 2021, and she is currently part of ‘Amor amarga’, where she plays a villain.

