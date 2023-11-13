Daniela Romano, historic dancer of the first version of “Amici”, dies at 40

Daniela Romano, a former contestant on Maria De Filippi’s talent show which in 2002 was still called “Saranno Famosi”, has passed away at the age of 40. Born in Naples in 1983, she told Saranno Famosi that she wanted to specialize in both dancing, acting and singing.

“Hi Daniela, have a good trip,” wrote Dennis Fantina, winner of that first edition of the show that would become “Amici”, on social media. “I will always carry you in my heart”, the dedication of the former contestant Paolo Idolo, who became romantically linked to her during the broadcast. “There was a first look, when we were on opposite sides of the stands, except that I had already noticed a couple of looks before… but they were only mine, she had yet to notice me. I was hoping that she would not only look up at me, but that she would notice me too. You have been part of my life in a special way, I dare say unique,” ​​she wrote, publishing a photo of them together on the program.

“The stomach tightens, the heart tightens… we hug each other in a strong embrace of pain…”, the message from Mirna Brancotti, another former competitor of “Saranno Famosi”. “We who lived with you and asked others from afar how you were. Life is sometimes really cruel for us human beings who still cannot understand Nature’s choices. We think of you Daniela. We think of you strongly from down here.”