Daniela Reza is a former soccer player born in Chihuahua. During her professional career, she played for two years in the Bravas of FC Juárez of the Liga MX Femenil.. In June 2021, Daniela Reza decided to say goodbye to her team through an emotional message posted on her account of Instagram, in which it has more than 343 thousand 701 followers.

In his post, Daniela Reza He expressed his gratitude to the border team through a letter to Wsportmanagement for giving him the opportunity to be part of this great experience. In addition, the athlete was also part of the Guardians team in the TV Azteca reality show, Exatlon. She considered this participation as a great challenge in her career and thanked her fans for the support and love they gave her.

It remains current on social networks Instagram danielarezam

He also shared a beautiful image on his Instagram account in which he shows off his pretty smile. Although her professional career in women’s soccer was brief, Daniela Reza He decided to stay away from the courts for personal reasons.

However, she acknowledged that she enjoyed the process and the opportunity to get to know the best of herself as a professional footballer. On this occasion, Daniela Reza shared a beautiful postcard in which she shows off her athletic physique while posing in a flirty green swimsuit.