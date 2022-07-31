Daniela Montoya is ready to play her third Women’s World Cup and her third Olympic Games. The author of Colombia’s first goal in the World Cup, against Mexico in Canada 2015, was the captain of this team that reached the Copa América final.

However, Montoya was one of the hardest hit by what happened in the match against Brazil, when, despite dominating for much of the match, the 1-0 defeat left Colombia without a title.

Daniela Montoya, on the verge of tears

“Very difficult,” said Daniela, on the verge of tears, to Sheyla García, a journalist from Win Sports. “We wanted to give the whole country this cup. Football is very unfair, one that they had and… speechless,” he added.

A little calmer, Montoya highlighted the work of the team led by Nelson Abadía, who set conditions for a good part of the game.

“From you to you we went to play. They looked scared, they did not make three touches, we imposed our game. This team is for great things and for me they are the champions. It is a joint effort, working with the Federation, with all those who want women’s football to grow, here it depends on everyone”, he assured.

Daniela Montoya celebrates one of her goals against Paraguay.

However, Daniela had the thorn of not being able to lift the Cup as captain.

“We wanted to give this America Cup to the country, we are left with that disappointment. Brazil was never superior and it is difficult to stay with that. They are the ones that lift the Cup,” he said.

Montoya thanked all the support that the fans gave to the players of the National Team. “Thanks to all of Colombia. All the support we felt was essential and we are going to prepare for the World Cup and continue writing the history of women’s football.

