On the morning of July 31, in Coahuila, Mexico, Daniela Montemayor passed away during her fifteenth birthday party. According to ‘El Universal’, the fifteen-year-old suffered an acute heart attack while dancing.

Although her parents took her to a medical center, two hours later her death was reported. News that she moved her family and friends, who remember her as a judicious and shy young woman.

“He was dancing from 3-4 in the afternoon. We were all amazed, she danced with everyone”, highlighted Magdalena Montemayor, the fifteen-year-old’s aunt, to the newspaper ‘El Universal’.

And he added that: “She was too serious and that day she died she was a little butterfly, she let go of everything. She was always a very serious girl, educated, reserved, she felt sorry for everything”.

Also, Daniela’s aunt explained that her niece got sick easily as a child and was diagnosed with a heart murmur. However, the woman assured that the teenager underwent surgery and was in good health.

The family, of course, is very affected by what happened, because Montemayor was very excited about her party, one of the most desired days for the minor.

“His joy was so great. She didn’t have time to open her envelopes or gifts. Inside the joy of it went. we didn’t expect it”, Magdalena concluded.

