In a farewell video, the former minister says that she leaves her portfolio “with her head held high” and that she returns to the Chamber to fight for a fairer country

The deputy and now former Minister of Tourism Daniela Carneiro (Union Brazil-RJ) shared a video farewell to the portfolio this Friday (14.jul.2023) and stated that he found the ministry “scrapped with the smallest structure and the smallest budget since its creation”. On Thursday (13.Jul), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to change the command of the folder and hand it over to the deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-BA). The replacement was made official this Friday at GIVE (Official Diary of the Union).

In the video, Daniela states that she left the Ministry of Tourism as she entered, “with your head held high”. The congresswoman says that, despite the state of the portfolio, she and her team managed to fulfill important goals for tourism, resulting in job and income generation.

Watch (3min37s):

She mentioned that she was the most voted federal deputy in Rio de Janeiro and said that she returns to the Chamber without ever having forgotten her commitment to fight for a fairer country, “with special attention to children and adolescents, people with disabilities, the elderly and also the appreciation and guarantee of women’s rights”.

Daniela stated that she won a new fight, “the appreciation of Brazilian tourism that needs to be strengthened so that it can contribute more and more to economic and social development”. said wait “that more and more Brazilians can know and discover the beauties” from the country.

He also declared that he will return to Congress “to battle for the approval of important projects for Brazil and to support President Lula’s government”. Daniela’s departure from office is the 2nd ministerial change since the beginning of Lula’s term. Earlier, in April, General Gonçalves Dias left the GSI (Institutional Security Office). He was replaced by General Marcos Antônio Amaro dos Santos.