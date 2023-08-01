Daniela Mazzacane, the memory of director Perrino: “Goodbye to a beautiful and good colleague, now we all have an Angel in heaven”

Daniela Mazzacane, face of the news Norba, has left us. The popular journalist fought strenuously against the cancer for over a year. She is a charismatic, simple and available woman, always ready to help others: this is how her colleagues remember her, still shaken by the sudden news of her death.

“Daniela, writes the director of Norba News, Maurice Angelillo, she was everyone’s friend, hard to argue with her. She had also collaborated with Radio Norba taking care of some connections from San Remo and it was often she who was in charge of interviewing the guest artists of Radio Norba for the Tg Norba “.” Then there is Daniela Mazzacane mother of two girlsFrancesca and Donatella, of which she was proud by telling of their scholastic successes on social networks, and wife of a husband, Ciccio, who was always by her side until the last moment”.

To remember the journalist also the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino: “Daniela Mazzacane, a beautiful and talented Telenorba colleague, has died. Now her husband, daughters and colleagues have a Angel in heaven protecting them. Goodbye dear friend Daniela”.

READ ALSO: Who was Daniela Mazzacane, the blond Angel of Telenorba

Subscribe to the newsletter

