In 2024, for the first time in its 44-year history, the influential Chilean Constitutional Court (TC) will be made up of a majority of women: six of its ten members are lawyers. It is also a milestone because until 2022 the body had only had four female judges on its rolls, although never at the same time, as it has been led by magistrates since its creation. Daniela Marzi Muñoz (Valparaíso, 44 ​​years old), a lawyer from the University of Valparaíso, and a master’s and doctor in labor law, is part of the new generation of ministers. A feminist and leftist, she was appointed by President Gabriel Boric in April 2022. She assumed the presidency of the TC this Friday, after an internal election, for two years. She will replace lawyer Nancy Yáñez, also appointed by the ruling party.

When female judges, of different sensibilities, represent 60% of the body today, Daniela Marzi points out in her first interview as president of the TC, that “it is very important that women are in all spaces, and in the spaces of decision-making and exercise of power. And, just as important as that, is that we can do it from our differences.” And she adds: “The ministers are different women, who come from different academic and religious backgrounds. We are not all equal in political analysis. We have differences, and with that wealth we exercise jurisdictional activity just like men. I think it is very important that we are here, and that we can do this work with the same autonomy as men have done, respecting differences. But there are also many aspects that we female ministers share.”

The Constitutional Court is a body with a greater weight in Chile, as it can even overturn a law or a reform. In addition, the person who holds the presidency, in this case Marzi, has a unique power: the deciding vote. This means that, when there is a tie of five and five, it can tip the balance.

Historically, the Constitutional Court has been heavily criticised by the Chilean left. Even in 2022, in the first of two attempts to change the Constitution – which was born in 1980 during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, but which was reformed in 2005 during the government of socialist Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) – left-wing delegates proposed eliminating it and promoting a new body, with much less power.

Much of the criticism from the left about the Constitutional Court was focused on the fact that, with a different profile of judges, it issued some conservative rulings, for example, institutional conscientious objection in the abortion law three causes. It also paralyzed for years cases of human rights violations committed during the dictatorship by appeals filed by former military officers prosecuted, awaiting their resolution in the ordinary courts. In 2022, the end of the term of two magistrates who had been appointed by the former president of the traditional right Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014, 2018-2022), allowed the arrival of Marzi and Yáñez. And one of the first resolutions of a case of public connotation occurred in March 2023, when Boric raffled off in the TC his controversial pardons for those convicted of crimes committed in the social outbreak of 2019.

Ask. For years, the Constitutional Court has been criticized for some of its rulings: the suspension of human rights cases; the institutional objection to abortion in three cases; or when it reduced the powers of the National Consumer Service. How did you view the court at that time?

Answer. I looked at it with a critical perspective.

P. It was said to be a very conservative institution.

R. I looked at it from a critical perspective because it seems to me that on those occasions that you mention, the work that had been done in Congress for certain policies that were relevant was affected. But, being inside, it seems to me that if the Constitutional Court exercises its powers in a restrictive manner, it does not have that function of affecting the policies that come from Congress in a drastic or total way. Normally, the law is compatible with the Constitution and, exceptionally, there are cases in which it is not.

Feminist, but not an activist

Daniela Marzi grew up on Cerro Florida in Valparaíso, a city located 120 kilometers from Santiago: she travels daily to the capital of Chile to work at the TC. The place where she was born, she says, has a special meaning: “It is a port, and ports are mixed societies.” And she adds: “Valparaíso is much more than this sophisticated idea of ​​heritage. It is a city, probably, much less segmented than others.”

P. And that suits you?

R. It suits me. Because I like things to be visible. I would feel in danger if I felt like I was living in a bubble, no matter how nice it was. I would feel like I was missing out on something.

Her parents, both lawyers, worked for the State: her father in the Valparaíso Health Service and her mother in the National Consumer Service (Sernac). “Both public officials, and that is very significant for me. Growing up in a house where the parents’ job is to produce a public good is different. That is why I am even in Fonasa (the National Health Fund, public).”

Before arriving at the TC, Daniela Marzi worked as a professor of labor law at the University of Valparaíso. And in 2017, a year before, she points out, the Chilean “feminist May” of 2018, she directed the first Equality and Diversity Unit. “That is, the one that implemented gender policies.” From that period she remembers that Osvaldo Corrales, then general secretary of the university and now rector, “was able to anticipate that scenario. He realized that sexual harassment and sexist practices were going to become a crisis, and that gender policies had to be promoted in what was taught.”

In 2020, Marzi took on a senior position at the University of Valparaíso, as general secretary, replacing Corrales. She was in that position when she was appointed by Boric to the TC.

According to EL PAÍS, feminism came to the fore in 2016, in connection with the union reform, “in which there were some gender elements that were very striking because they were not the result of a great demand, but rather the result of the existence of the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality.”

“I don’t have a history of militancy in feminism, and I’m not an activist either,” she says, but she came to me through the studio. “Gender theories in the workplace are very interesting, and there I began to find much more critical material; there was a reflection that reviewed our disciplinary paradigms in a very profound way. So, I like it more.” [el feminismo] “On the research side. And, on the other hand, these are issues that allow one to become aware of one’s own trajectory and the experiences one has had. Since it was from the university, it had to be seen more from a role of how to update an institution, but an institution is always a traditional space.”

The deciding vote and the Constitution

P. In the two constitutional processes, both of which failed, the Constitutional Court was stripped of its powers. For example, the deciding vote, which you now have, is highly criticised.

R. The thing is that one cannot not use it. The law says that your vote is worth two, and it is not that it can be waived. It is an issue that is probably easier to question than why a president, who is elected among his peers to lead the court, has a vote that is worth twice as much as that of a colleague.

P. Were you previously critical of the deciding vote?

R. Yes. For the same reason, because there is not much explanation and it produces an imbalance that is complex.

P. But just as it has saved laws and reforms from different governments, this double vote has also brought them down.

R. But that depends on which side you’re looking at. If that’s true, then it’s not such a justifiable institution.

P. You will probably have to use it.

R. And I will use it. But if it is decided in the appropriate space that it should be modified, I think that is reasonable.

P. Chile has tried twice to change its Fundamental Charter. What do you think of the Constitution?

R. When I had to write about issues related to the Constitution, in the area of ​​labor law, I always maintained that the Constitution did not have as many limitations as was claimed, nor so many locks or prohibitions on trade union freedom, for example. And that is something that has been expressed in the rulings of recent years, which means that the legislator can do many things that were proposed in the processes. [constitucionales]. So, from what I have studied, the Constitution is not so complex, but it has to do with its interpretation. There are other areas where progress could be made, but it seems to me that there is a lot of room for legislation at this time.

P. For example?

R. For example, the Constitution does not mention the word subsidiarity, that is more a matter of harmonization. And the law is open to many interpretations. I tend to think that the legislator, if he sets his mind to it, can do much more than he sometimes thinks.

P. The Chilean Constitution, which has undergone more than 60 reforms, was created in 1980 during the Pinochet dictatorship. Do you think that this is due to a sin of origin and that this is still a reason to change it?

R. I think that was the reason for the result of the first plebiscite. [liderado por una mayoría de izquierdas y rechazado por el 62% en 2022]. And after two plebiscites, I am not sure that we can go back to the idea of ​​original sin. This Constitution can be modified in whatever way is considered, and it admits interpretations that may be more progressive, such as, for example, one that gives greater openness to international law.

