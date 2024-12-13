Daniela Maier was also among the top three in the second World Cup ski race of the winter. One day after her third place at the season opener, the 28-year-old from Urach was only beaten by Canadian India Sherret in Val Thorens. Canadian overall World Cup winner Marielle Thompson came third. Maier, who was a bronze medalist at the 2022 Olympic Games, recorded her only World Cup victory to date at the start of 2024, also in Val Thorens, France.