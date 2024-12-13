Daniela Maier was also among the top three in the second World Cup ski race of the winter. One day after her third place at the season opener, the 28-year-old from Urach was only beaten by Canadian India Sherret in Val Thorens. Canadian overall World Cup winner Marielle Thompson came third. Maier, who was a bronze medalist at the 2022 Olympic Games, recorded her only World Cup victory to date at the start of 2024, also in Val Thorens, France.
In the men’s category, Florian Wilmsmann, 28, from Hartpenning missed out on another podium finish after his second place the day before. The 28-year-old made a mistake in the semifinals, meaning he missed out on a place in the top four. In the small final, Wilmsmann, fourth overall last season, finished sixth.
#Daniela #Maiers #double #success
