Daniela Luján revealed that she was a victim of gender violence throughout her career. The well-known actress who starred in children’s soap operas said that at one point in her life she suffered from the machismo of society and harassment.

In a recent interview with the program Gossip, the remembered interpreter of Luz Clarita accepted that she has been harassed. However, he preferred not to tell details of that ordeal.

“I am Mexican and I cannot say that it has never happened to me,” said the actress. “The saddest thing is that I am part of a statistic that is terrible”, Held.

“I think it is a fight that we have been doing for a long time and that it is It is important to raise your voice in your community or with the reach you have”He said to ask other victims to report their cases and to stop this type of situation that endangers women.

He also offered his support to all those who have been victims of similar episodes and urged that there be a change of thought in society.

“I think it is very important to create awareness, let women know that we exist many others with all the intention of sisterhood and change the thinking of our society (…), that we want to make a better world ”, he stressed.

“It is important to have people by your side, I think support networks are very important, to have friends to count on. It seems incredible to me that now it is not only with close people, but that you can count on other people thanks to social networks and technology ”, he added.

