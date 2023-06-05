Daniela Doberti is the mother of Alessandra Fuller. The young actress has shared photos with her mother countless times, with whom she is seen in different parts of the world, such as her recent proposal in Paris, France. However, very few know what her main job is. In addition, users on social networks often confuse Ale Fuller’s mother, because they believe that she is her sister. Find out in this note what Daniela Doberti does and the reasons why Internet users and public figures think that she is her sister.

YOU CAN SEE: Will it be televised? Ale Fuller talks about her wedding preparations: “There is an international artist”

What does Alessandra Fuller’s mother do?

Daniela Doberti has managed to grab several headlines for appearing on various television programs accompanying her daughter Alessandra Fuller. However, what few know is that she has a very important role in the life of the actress, Well, he’s his manager. Daniela is in charge of managing the young woman’s agenda, as well as running her businesses. She is an influencer on social networks and shares her day to day with her followers. She is seen traveling and enjoying time with Alessandra.

Daniela Doberti is in charge of finding and accepting the best job offers for her daughter. Photo: Capture Instagram / Daniela Doberti.

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Fuller on the end of his friendship with Flavia Laos: “You can’t control what the rest does”

Why do you think Alessandra Fuller’s mother is her sister?

Alessandra Fuller visited the program “Send whoever is in charge” in mid-May 2023 and introduced her mother on television. The popular host Carlota was surprised to see a great resemblance between the two and she stated that she believed they were sisters and not mother and daughter.

In the program “My mom cooks better than yours” the presenters Yaco Eskenazi and Ethel Pozo were also shocked to see them together on a set. The presenter highlighted how “good and young” Daniela Doberti looks, while Ethel stated that they were the same in physical appearance.