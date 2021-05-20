“It’s a new concept, a new me so to speak,” says Daniela Darcourt about her album with unreleased songs. The singer seeks that “new image” under the production of the Peruvian Grammy winner Tony Succar.

“He is like a brother to me, we are always in communication, we support each other personally and work, we are very proud of the step that each one of us takes and I, the truth, I am very happy to have someone like him as a friend and to be a part of my career. We plan to do a lot of things this year ”.

As he anticipates, the album that has as a single ‘You wrong with me’, a song by the author of ‘Fabricando fantasías’, Jorge Luis Piloto, is part of “a common thread” with which he will tell his story and the “obstacles” he had at the start your career.

“It was a song that I chose. I wanted it to be the first because it goes with what has happened to me in life. The title of the song says it all, of course, people are going to take it on the loving side, but I take it more for the work and artistic side, because of those who told me no, that it was no longer going to be possible and that now they see me putting out music. But people are going to give it whatever meaning they want, that’s why I chose it, because I can speak calmly about my learning process. It is rare to speak in the third person, but hey, Daniela Darcourt is the product as well and that is why I want to tell you that behind the artist there is a woman, that 25-year-old chibola who seems 50 with what she has lived, who gives a message of empowerment ”.

It is not the first time that Darcourt comments on how difficult it was for him to get a space on local stages, he says that he suffered sexual harassment and that they tried to “stop” his career. “It’s not just the fact of being a woman, but being young, that someone young can compete with someone older is like: ‘How? Her? There is no way’. They try to close the doors and stuff … with this song it’s like slapping people who misbehaved with me, it is like a cry of protest, that is to say that I no longer care what they do to block my path and that from now on there is no fear ”.

In fact, he says that with part of the lyrics and the video of ‘You wrong with me’ he addresses someone in the industry. “I’ll tell you about it, but there is a part of the song with which the proposals that once came will be understood, those people wanted a benefit and not contribute to the dream of making music.”

On the album he adds that the project with Succar is artistically ambitious. “If people don’t love you, they don’t consume you and it’s no use spending millions and millions. There are many talented people who do not succeed because of their attitudes or because they dedicate themselves to this only for money, and this is a connection with the people ”.

In that sense, he comments that he cannot be oblivious to the situation. “I do not live in a well-off position, I understand that people listen to things and find it more of the same, more for my generation, we live in a world where it is more practical to know, access books, we are no longer those little sheep that are going to kidding, we are no longer strangers to find answers. So, I join the struggle we had when we went out to march. We live in a political uncertainty in which we do not know what we are going to do. But cold cloths, we must think the best for the country and not for one personally. And we will definitely go out and raise our voices, artists also have to put information on networks, as we did at the time and I did too ”.

