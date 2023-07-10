One of the peruvian singers most loved and admired by the public is Daniela Darcourt. Her great talent for music, sympathy, humility and, above all, simplicity are qualities that have made the national artist gain a large number of followers not only in Peru, but in other parts of the world; who also gave him a curious nickname in which TV host Magaly Medina intervened. In the following note, we will tell you how this nickname was born and what the popular had to do with it. ‘Magpie’ in this anecdotal fact.

What bond do Magaly Medina and Daniela Darcourt share?

Currently, Magaly Medina and Daniela Darcourt share a good and cordial relationship on and off camera. Although the show host has made it clear on more than one occasion that she prefers not to be friends with any national entertainment figure, she has expressed her total admiration for the sauce boat.

“I admire her, I admire artists who are talented like her, I admire her incredible voice, I will always say it, I think she is one of the few artists I admire”, noted the popular ‘Magpie’.

It should be noted that the husband of Magaly Medina, Alfredo Zambrano, He was the one who reinforced the bond between the two, since the notary was encouraged to record “Probably”, a song in which the salsa singer collaborated.

Why do users call Daniela Darcourt ‘Rin Tintin’?

In April 2009, Daniela Darcourt set foot on the set of the television program for the first time. Magaly Medina along with his companions from the Ángeles choir, a group that to date is led by the vocal coach Marita Cabanilla.

On that visit to the television space broadcast by ATV, the interpreter of “You were wrong with me”, only 13 years old, was baptized with the curious nickname of ‘Danielita Rin Tintín’.

It should be noted that this name was created by the same singer, who said this curious phrase when greeting the TV presenter. “Who is this sweet nun over here? What’s your name?” she asked. ‘Magpie’. “I am ‘Danielita Rin Tintin’”, were the words of Darcourt, who immediately stole the heart of Magaly Medina.

After remembering this funny moment, users of social networks revived this name of the sauce boat, which has become a sensation.

What does Magaly Medina have to do with Daniela Darcourt’s nickname?

Without a doubt, Magaly Medina was the one who made it possible for Daniela Darcourt became popular with the nickname ‘Danielita Rin Tintín’ after having invited her to his television space.

It should be noted that, in their first meeting, the TV presenter made a great impression of the national artist, despite her young age. And it is that, in addition, a little Daniela was encouraged to dance the “Chismefono”, a popular song from “Magaly TeVe”. This anecdotal fact caused more than one smile in the ‘Urraca’.

What did Magaly Medina say after Daniela Darcourt’s criticism of Sergio George?

Magaly Medinawas outraged by the opinion of Gisela Valcárcel who questioned what he said Daniela Darcourt about music producer Sergio George. Remember that the interpreter of “Mr. Lie” supported his friend Farik Grippa after he pointed out that ‘Serch’ made him sign a contract with harmful clauses and that he did not comply with internationalizing his artistic career

“Don’t be fooled, I’ve already lived it. I know how horrible it feels to be completely disappointed by people who in the end are only looking for their own benefit,” Darcourt said. Given this, the popular ‘Señito’ responded: “I disagree with Daniela, because she has said that Sergio George would be playing with the dreams of artists (…). I do not think that she has mocked the dream of two boys, “he said. Valcárcel.

In this regard, Magaly Medina criticized Gisela Valcárcel.“All because Sergio George was his jury, a jury in his dance reality show that he did every Saturday … now he is the defender. Now, she is a lawyer and she can call everyone and she is a conciliator? Well, that she takes the title of conciliator from her and so she is the conciliator ”, said the show host.

Is Magaly Medina a fan of Daniela Darcourt?

During one of her show programs, Magaly Medina took a few minutes to talk about Daniela Darcourt. The ATV host said that, despite the fact that she has criticized the singer on more than one occasion, they maintain a good relationship. Likewise, she pointed out that she is a great follower of her musical career.

“We’ve already done it, just the same he keeps talking to me. I think she is one of the few artists that I admire”, he expressed in front of cameras.

What gift from Daniela Darcourt moved Magaly?

Magaly Medina and Daniela Darcourt share a friendship of years. For the 59-year-old ATV host, the salsa surprised her by attending her party and sang the classic “Happy Birthday” for her. The channel 9 figure was moved and recorded that moment on her cell phone. Later, she shared it with her followers.

Magaly Medina celebrates her 59th birthday with a luxurious party. Photo: composition / Instagram

How did Magaly celebrate the return of Daniela Darcourt to the stage?

Daniela Darcourt returned to the stage in November 2021 after months of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her show was charged with emotions, dance and music. Magaly Medina was present at that first presentation. “She filled the Exhibition Park, (there were) 4,000 attendees, she sold all her tickets in record time,” said the host.

Daniela Darcourt, Peruvian singer. Photo: diffusion

Did Magaly Medina ‘steal’ the show from Daniela Darcourt?

In February 2022, Magaly MedinHe attended the concert offered by Daniela Darcourt and Eva Ayllón. To the surprise of those present, the host Magaly Medina was present and she stole everyone’s eyes when she took the stage to take a few steps to the rhythm of Creole music.

