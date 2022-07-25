Owner of an extraordinary voice and a great handling of the stage, the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt is one of the peruvian singers most recognized internationally. In order to reach that level of success that she currently enjoys, the interpreter of “Adiós amor” has had to work very hard.

Daniela began her artistic career as part of the female orchestra Son Tentación, this experience allowed her to bet on her talent as a soloist. Some time later, she was a participant in the Gisela Valcárcel program “The artist of the year” and currently she is a coach in “La voz Perú”.

YOU CAN SEE: Who was Max Álvarez, the popular ‘Surgeon to the stars’ who died in prison?

What career did Daniela Darcourt study?

the renowned singer Daniela Darcourt He confessed, on Christopher Gianotti’s YouTube channel, that before dedicating himself to music he studied dance. “ I started out as a dancer. My start in art was with dance and on top of that as a classical dancer, that is, nothing to do with what I do . I have several teachers who have been part of the process”, said the artist.

Daniela Darcourt studied classical dance. Photo: @danieladarcourtoficial/Instagram

According to what Daniela related, at the age of 17 she was in search of what she was good at and, after analyzing it very well, she decided to be an actress, dancer and singer because they were her greatest passions.

“Music is everything to me and it will always come first. In fact, in second place at this time I would put dance and fused theater. I’m even looking for that, a musical. I’ve been looking for this for quite some time. Even, They looked for me in 2019 for “Pantaleón y las visitadores”, but I had to reject it because I was recording the video clip for ‘Señorlie’ in Colombia Darcourt revealed.

Daniela Darcourt has a powerful voice. Photo: @danieladarcourtoficial/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Have you seen the abandoned building on Av. Tacna with Emancipation? Discover its dramatic history

How old is Daniela Darcourt?