The successful Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt He has not released many details of his love affair with Jeremy Montalva, who works as a percussionist in his orchestra. However, she sauceboat He could not hide his emotion when he revealed that he had recently moved in with the musician. In addition, the interpreter of “Probably” has confessed that she has future projects with her boyfriend, both professionally and personally.

After confirming their romance, Daniela Darcourt has looked happier than ever with Jeremy Montalva through their social networks. Likewise, the native of La Victoria dedicated an emotional message to her for her birthday. After that, many of her followers have wondered how many musicians take.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt: what professional career did the salsa boat study before becoming a famous singer?

How old are Daniela Darcourt and Jeremy Montalva?

In April 2023, the interpreter of “Señor lie” offered a show for her followers in the Parque de la Exposición, where she presented her album “Catarsis”, after having celebrated his 27 years. In that sense, Daniela Darcourt was born in 1996, on April 20.

Instead, his partner, who is very little about exposing his private life on social networks, celebrated his birth on May 2. Daniela Darcourt took advantage of that occasion to leave her an emotional message, she also told in an interview for Verónica Linares’ YouTube channel that her boyfriend is a year older than herthat is to say that Jeremy Montalva is 28 years old.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt: what did the singer study in San Marcos and at what age did she study?

How many years has Daniela Darcourt been in a relationship with Jeremy Montalva?

Not much is known about their romance, since the musicians have known each other for many years. However, the couple would have decided to give themselves a chance in 2022, since Daniela Darcourt He shared a photo on his social networks with Jeremy Montalvawith whom he confirmed his relationship in July of that same year.

Daniela Daecourt and her current partner Jeremy Montalva. Photo: Instagram

What are the best hits of Daniela Darcourt?

These are some of Daniela Darcourt’s best hits:

“Mr. Lie”

“Goodbye Love”

“Probably”

“With my friend”

“To that”.

Where was Daniela Darcourt born?

The singer Daniela Darcourt was born in the city of Lima, exactly in the district of La Victoria. Despite her youth, she began to sing and dance at different events and children’s parties. It was so that she later became one of the most prominent voices in the country.

#Daniela #Darcourt #age #years #older #current #partner #Jeremy #Montalva