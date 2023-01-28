Daniela Darcourt is a salsa singer who has become an icon of this genre. Although the talent of the interpreter of “Mr. Lie” is known, there are aspects of her life that very few know about her, such as, for example, her time as the Dean of America.

Daniela Darcourtsalsa singer, has conquered the national territory and abroad with her talent, and it is not for less, since the former member of are temptation exudes a unique shine. However, his artistic qualities are not accidental, since he has had a lot of training.

Although it is not a secret to many, the composer also studied at the National University of Music, better known as the National Conservatory. Despite this, there are some passages in the artist’s musical career that very few know. For example, her admission to UNMSM.

What did Daniela Darcourt study at UNMSM?

Daniela Alejandra Darcourt Escurra, full name of the salsa singer, She studied ballet at the UNMSM Cultural Center. La Casona de San Marcos, as the campus is also known, previously housed several of the educational specialties found in the university city.

In this context, Darcourt has confessed that one of his first passions was dance. In an interview she had with Christopher Gianotti, she assured that, before singing, she started dancing. “I started out as a dancer. My beginning in art was with dance and above all as a classical dancer, that is, nothing to do with what I do,” she said.

How old was Daniela Darcourt when she studied at UNMSM?

Daniela Darcourt passed through the classrooms of the San Marcos Cultural Center in 2006. That is, she took her ballet studies at the San Marcos institution when she was 10 years old.

Likewise, Darcourt has taken this foray into UNMSM and other institutions as part of her training as a professional dancer. She thus made it clear when she distanced herself from other sauce boats. “I trained for years as a professional dancer and decided to be a singer. Being a dancer is one thing and being a dancer is another,” she said in an interview with Magaly Medina.

How old is Daniela Darcourt today?

Although her way of interpreting the songs and her undoubted handling of the stage make people think that Daniela Darcourt has many years on her, the truth is that the singer is only 26 years old. Even when she began to participate in television singing contests, she was only 12 years old.

Where in Peru was Daniela Darcourt born?

Daniela Darcourt was born in Lima, Peru, on April 20, 1996. She has been ranked among the best Salsa artists in the country since she rose to fame with the group Son Tentación.