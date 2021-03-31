Daniela Darcourt visited Tito Nieves at his home in the United States. The sauce boat traveled to the United States to surprise the Puerto Rican singer and share a moving moment.

Both have built an excellent friendship after the production of the song “If you dare.” Through her social networks, the interpreter of “Mr. Lie” showed a snapshot of the reunion.

“Surprise, daddy! Family time, ”Darcourt wrote in his Instagram story in which he is shown with the musician and his youngest son.

The artists have worked with each other to advance their musical careers. As it is remembered, the foreign interpreter managed to get her to meet Marc Anthony so that they can interact and make a future collaboration.

For her part, the Peruvian helped the foreigner in promoting her theme “I hate you because I love you” on social networks.

Daniela Darcourt with Tito Nieves. Photo: capture / Instagram

Daniela Darcourt imitated Mon Laferte

During the February 28 edition of El reventonazo de la chola, Daniela darcourt He demonstrated his talent in the Double star sequence on Ernesto Pimentel’s program.

In this segment, the sauce boat “became” Mon Laferte and sang the song “Before you.” The performance moved Lucía de la Cruz and Bárbara Torres, who were part of the jury.

She defeated Julián Zucchi, ‘Robotín’, Ana Kohler and Yiddá Eslava and managed to reach the semifinal of the program.

