On Friday, June 4, the Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt posted on her Facebook account a greeting to Tito Nieves, The ‘Pavarotti of Salsa’, whom the former member of Son Tentación used to call “dad.”

“Today the most beautiful and wonderful human being I have ever met is his birthday”, wrote the interpreter of “Mr. Lie” and “You will cry”, for the 63 years of the Puerto Rican singer.

“Daddy, you and Mommy know how much I love you,” continues Daniela Darcourt, also mentioning Janette figueroa, wife of the salsa singer since 2017.

“Thank you and your beautiful family for opening the doors of your house, making room in your hearts to give me endless love without measure,” he said.

“Hopefully, God gives us more life to continue enjoying magical and unique moments (as well as this one),” he indicated in reference to the video that accompanied the post on Facebook, which bears the hashtags #HappyBirthdayTeacher #HappyDadDaddy #TeAmo.

The clip, one minute long, corresponds to a live that both made at the end of last year, where the interpreter of “Manufacturing fantasies” He praised the Peruvian and announced that he wants to dedicate an unpublished song to her. However, the video ends before this because the singer burst out laughing, infecting Tito Nieves, who also laughed out loud.

