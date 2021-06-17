Jean Paul Santamaría managed to pass the casting in the recent edition of La voz Perú, last Wednesday, June 16. The singer, in a new facet of his life, appeared on the program singing “My ideal girl”.

After Mike Bahía and Guillermo Dávila pressed the buttons and turned to see him perform, Daniela darcourt He went to the singer and left him an empowering message.

“Dear Jean Paul Santamaría, what an honor and what a pleasure to see you in another facet , discovering and daydreaming ”, were the words of the sauce boat.

“Life is like that, it takes many turns, it gives many things, and I am very happy that you are on this stage and that you are with these coaches, both from maestro Guillermo and compadre Micky, they are impressive,” he added.

Also, she was proud of the new opportunity that is being given in her life. “You’re going to break through and show the public that people can continue to pursue their dreams, they can go ahead and turn anything negative around and around,” he told her.

“You are on this stage to show your talent to people who know about you and your history. It is up to you to make your dream come true ”, Concluded the singer and invited the young man to choose his coach.

Jean Paul Santamaría He didn’t think twice and decided to be part of Mike Bahía’s team.

