An emotional moment was lived in La voz Perú, after the presentation of a participant in the edition of this Tuesday, June 29.

Daniela Darcourt took advantage of a time from the interruption of the auditions to fill with praise to Eva Ayllón. The sauce boat expressed her admiration for the Creole singer for being the inspiration of many young people who step on the set of the talent space.

“ We have to thank you so much, Eva Ayllón. Apart from giving us recognitions that many women have not yet reached, you have inspired and continue to do so for so many young people. You continue to carry our identity around the world, with your voice, “said the interpreter of” Mr. Lie. “

“I’m happy to be able to call you mommy, friend, to work with you and enjoy your voice. I really hope that God and life give you many years and you can see me achieve things that you have done, “he added. Darcourt.

Daniela Darcourt tells a story of overcoming

After hearing the story of a participant who suffered bullying from a young age, Daniela Darcourt related her own story and sent her advice.

“When I started, they told me: ‘If you lacerate your hair, you are going to charge a thousand dollars’ or ‘If you exercise and look thin, you are going to earn a thousand dollars more.’ Today I dress as I please, I speak as I please, and I am as I please, “said the sauce boat.

“To those young people like me who have a dream, dare. Dreams come true, doors are not always open, we have to give that push and that is given with the talent with which we are going to face life, “added the Peruvian artist.

La voz Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.