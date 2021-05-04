Daniela Darcourt told her fans that she has been going through difficult times. Through her social networks, the interpreter of “Señor mentira” broke when communicating the problems that afflict her.

“There are days when you can’t handle everything, when things overwhelm you, when you miss, when you love the most, when you hate, when you hate yourself, and I’m a bit into those days ”, reads a text about their stories of Instagram.

“If I am not in the networks it is because I have a lot of personal and work information in my head, which is overwhelming me a lot,” he added.

Also, he thanked his fans for the support provided not only in his professional career, but in the messages he receives. “I wanted to tell you in this intimate moment because you are part of my life, and I want to thank you for every nice little message, because you really fill me with a lot of strength. I love you very much, ”said the singer, who would be part of the La Voz Peru jury.

In other stories, Darcourt left a reflection on how complex it is to work in the entertainment industry. According to what he said, at times it would influence his feelings.

“We artists are not made of iron, we feel triple and perhaps more intensely than a ‘normal’ person,” he said.

“Someday I will tell you my story, so that maybe you can understand why these ‘lows’ that appear to make me stronger every day. All I want is for everything to go well, “he concluded.

The return of The voice a Latina has generated a lot of expectation. Fans of the space, which stopped airing years ago, have expressed interest in knowing more details about the program. According to Trome, Daniela Darcourt could be part of the cast as one of the ‘coach’.

The information that has been released also mentions the singers Eva Ayllón, Guillermo Dávila and even international reggaeton Mike Bahía.

