Salsa singer Daniela Darcourt announced through her stories of Instagram who will soon release his new album. The artist is preparing the premiere of her song “Come and tell me”, which will be part of this record project.

The news was confirmed when she responded to a dynamic of questions asked by her followers. One of the users wrote: “What new projects are coming?”

The interpreter of “Lord lie”Assured that the measures of the pandemic had delayed his plans in his musical career.

“My song is coming”Come and tell me”. I know, I’ve been waiting for a long time, but it’s all for a very good reason. The pandemic is to blame, friends, don’t take a bad look at me, and my album as well, as well as many other beautiful things that I will tell you about, ”said the Peruvian artist.

Daniela Darcourt had an emotional reunion with Tito Nieves

Daniela Darcourt returned to Peru after spending a few days on vacation in Miami with Tito Nieves, ‘El Pavarotti de la salsa’. Both have shown that they maintain a beautiful friendship and trust through social networks.

“I love you too much, you bring a lot of brightness and happiness to my life. And you know how to behave (…) Now, really, a lot of f * ck, ”said the Puerto Rican singer to the young singer.

