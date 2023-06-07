The alleged rivalry between Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia has ceased to exist or never existed, according to the first mentioned sauce boat. For several years, when both left are temptation To continue their course as soloists, the fans and others took it upon themselves to create a fight over who was better. Although it is true, the singers have had their disagreements, on more than one occasion they have been together, either in a radio booth or at an event, showing that there is only cordiality between the two of them. However, the comparisons between the self-styled ‘Patrona’ and the musical goddaughter of Tito Nieves persist.

The interpreter of “Mr. Lie” opened up about how tiresome it is that they always ask her about Sergio George’s friend and made a request to leave her colleague alone, because, to this day, they continue to criticize her for situations of the past. But what else did the artist say? Find out all the details below.

YOU CAN SEE: “JB en ATV”: Daniela Darcourt ventures into comedy and appears in a fun sketch

What did Daniela Darcourt say about Yahaira Plasencia?

In a recent conversation with Jesus Alzamora for “Language”, Daniela Darcourt spoke about unprecedented details of her personal and professional life, among them, it was inevitable to touch the subject of Yahaira Plasencia. The communicator told the sauce boat that when she did her research to interview her, she saw various headlines that showed a confrontation with the ‘Queen of the totó’. At this, Daniela nodded her head.

“Last time they caught me at the wedding of Ezio (Oliva) and Karen (Schwarz) to ask me about Yahaira,” he said. “It seems that my name is Yahaira and she is called Daniela. They don’t leave her alone, leave her alone“Darcourt added with clear annoyance in his words. “It’s been so many years… If he was wrong at some point, it’s over”stood up for the singer of “Y le dije no”.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt celebrates Tito Nieves’ birthday: “It is an honor that you call me ‘daughter'”

Did Daniela Darcourt defend Yahaira Plasencia?

“When we have had to talk about something, we have said it and I am very frontal,” said Daniela Darcourt about misunderstandings that she may have had with Yahaira Plasencia. “I know that many people did not like me for several years, they attacked me … ‘You became famous for talking about Yahaira’. I never said anything that wasn’t true,” she clarified. “I have not lived her life and she does not live mine. The mistakes she has made are hers and I am nobody to say that she was wrongand the fans cannot be controlled,” the sauce boat said later about the comparisons between the two.

When did Yahaira Plasencia and Daniela Darcourt meet again?

Yahaira Plasencia and Daniela Darcourt are two famous Peruvian salsa singers who have thousands of followers on social networks. The last time they met on television was in “This is war”, in 2020, during the season of “El gran clásico”. Much was said about their rivalry, however, they would have left it in the past.

#Daniela #Darcourt #supports #Yahaira #Plasencia #face #criticism #wrong #point