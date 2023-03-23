Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt starred in an awkward moment with the television presenter Cristian Rivero during the last broadcast of the program “Duel of Champions”, issued by Latina. This event occurred after the end of the presentation of one of the participants. “When I’m aiming don’t interrupt me”were the words of the interpreter of “Mr. Lie”who apparently got upset with the driver because he spoke to him while writing down some details of the show given by the contestant.

In this regard, Rivero did not remain silent and responded to the national artist. “Yes, but, listen to me, you write down 20 sentences and then you summarize them in words”he added. Given this, Darcourt he noted that he did this because the production team would later edit his comments.