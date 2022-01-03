Daniela darcourt was presented on the 38th birthday of soccer player Paolo Guerrero. The salsa singer animated the party of the Peruvian scorer, which was attended by several well-known figures from sports and local entertainment. At one point during the celebration, the ‘Predator’ took the stage to praise the talent of the sauce boat, who was grateful to hear his words.

The video of the precise moment in which Daniela Darcourt appears with Paolo Guerrero has already gone viral on social networks. In the images, in which his girlfriend Alondra García Miró and her mother ‘Doña Peta’ are also seen, the artist sings “Happy Birthday” to the footballer.

Then, the former captain of the Peruvian team affirms that she “is the best” of the Peruvian singers, while the other attendees applaud and agree with the athlete.

“You are incredible, you are the best,” Paolo Guerrero told her. “You are amazing. Daniela Darcourt is the best there is in Peru , everyone knows that there is no other. She is the best Peruvian representative of music ”, he added. Daniela Darcourt’s reaction was to express her gratitude to the birthday boy.

YOU CAN SEE Daniela Darcourt is optimistic after beating COVID-19: “Nice things are coming”

What did Daniela Darcourt reply?

“ For me it is a privilege to be here sharing with you and all your family. We are your fans, we are your fans “Was the response of the interpreter of” Mr. Lie “on stage. During his presentation, he sang the songs “Probably”, “Adiós amor”, “You were wrong with me” and more hits.

Jefferson Farfán calls her “teacher”

Among the guests was the soccer player Jefferson Farfán, who is a great friend of Paolo Guerrero. He also dedicated a message to Daniela Darcourt. “Friend, a pleasure to be able to listen to you live, the respect is mutual. Maestra ”, ‘La Foquita’ said to the sauce boat.