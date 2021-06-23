In the recent program, the Peruvian singer Daniela darcourt He said that he would like to participate in La Voz Perú. After what was said, he simulated an audition on the set of the singing reality show.

Laughing, the singer said: “I’m going to audition I think.” In response to what was said, Guillermo told him smiling: “Get there and sing for us.”

The artist performed one of her recognized songs “Señor mentira” and dazzled with her performance. After performing on stage, Mike Bahia and Eva Ayllón left the set and she was left alone with the Venezuelan singer.

All this happened because she was chosen as a coach by Marisella. In that way, he decided to express his emotion by singing on stage.

“I will always repeat it, from now on I feel proud of all the people who choose me. I have important work to do. We have become accustomed to not being told things as they are, to not having spaces like these to show our talent, our work. I feel obliged to open the door and my arms to each one of you. I hope not to disappoint you “, he told the participant and with her he sang the song” If you are my man. “

Daniela Darcourt, latest news:

