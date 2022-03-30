He sang to the country. Daniela Darcourt He appeared at the National Stadium and made more than one vibrate after singing the National Anthem of Peru. The salsa singer was the guest for the key match of Peru vs. Paraguay that will define the presence of the “blanquirroja” in the playoffs in order to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The National Stadium was painted red and white with the exciting performance of Salsera, who also wore a national team jersey. Players and fans sang the representative Peruvian anthem at the top of their lungs amid the pressure and anxiety for the decisive match that will be played on the afternoon of March 29.

Peru vs. Paraguay is played at the National Stadium. Photo: Movistar Sports composition

The melodies resounded in the colossus of José Díaz Street, where Daniela Darcourt was the main voice of the event. Likewise, the cameras captured the precise moment in which the team captain, Pedro Gallese, along with Renato Tapia and Carlos Zambrano, overflowed with patriotism while singing with their hands on their chests.