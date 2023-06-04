Daniela Darcourt is one of the most notorious voices of Peruvian salsa and, in addition, she has earned the love of all viewers with her witticisms while she was part of the jury for “The voice Peru”. This is how many of us know the charismatic and cheerful side of the singer; however, like many, she too has been through some hard times. On some occasions, the interpreter of “Probably” commented that there was a moment in her life when she did not quite accept herself physically.

It is not new that haters on social networks always try to criticize and make fun of the physique of many artists and characters in the media. Despite this situation, the sauce boat assured that, today, these comments no longer affect her because she learned to love and accept herself as she is.

Did Daniela Darcourt suffer from eating disorders?

Let’s remember that Daniela Darcourt was part of are temptation, an orchestra that brought her fame and with which she has been grateful on many occasions, since it promoted her artistic career. During those years, the hectic life that she led did not allow her to eat correctly and had some consequences for her health.

“Five years ago I was thin and I weighed about 51 kilos. In those times, when I enteredare temptationShe also practiced ballet and dance. So I became bulimic, I trained, ate every crap and I lost horrible weight, ”she said in an interview forradiomar in which he said that during that time he had many complexes with his body.

How is Daniela Darcourt currently handling the issue of her weight?

Likewise, the sauce boat assured that, today, she managed to accept herself as she is and no longer lives obsessed with her weight and physical appearance.

“The body is changing, sometimes it goes down, sometimes it goes up. It’s all a matter of your health being good. If the doctor says you’re at your ideal weight, that’s more than enough,” she added.

