The Peruvian singer and songwriter Daniela Darcourtone of the brightest rising stars in contemporary salsa musicthrows his new single “It Feels Good” in collaboration with renowned artist, producer, DJ and composer Motiff. The song is available on digital music platforms and the video on his YouTube channel.

Daniela Darcourt He had his first approach with this song, while he was writing, together with Motiff, songs for his multi-nominated 2023 album, “Catarsis.” The Peruvian singer-songwriter fell completely in love with “It feels good” from the first listen, and together they worked to turn it into what fans can listen to today.

Written by Motiff with Ángel “Pututi” Arce and Beatriz “Bea” César in Miami, Florida, “It feels good” is a fresh and cozy song that recreates in music the surreal feeling of floating on a cloud, when we find those first moments of flirting with someone on the dance floor, or even on a terrace during the hot Latin summer. The song also captures the joyful spirit of today's youth, who continue to flirt in search of love despite the difficult times we are currently experiencing.

With its colorful melodies and rhythms, “It Feels Good” is sure to become a favorite among young dancers and club-goers who want to experience an unforgettable night of fun and romance. It is a delicious preview of what Daniela Darcourt has in store for her fans this year.

“It feels good” marks the next step in Daniela Darcourt's successful careerwhich saw the talented young artist secure her first Latin Grammy nomination for “Best Salsa Album” in 2023 with his album “Catarsis”. The project also received a nomination for Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 in the “Tropical Album of the Year” category.

