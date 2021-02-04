Daniela Darcourt would prepare a collaboration with the singer Susan Ochoa. This was hinted at in a message shared on his social networks.

Through their stories of Instagram, the Peruvian sauce boat shared a photo with the winner of two silver gulls in Viña del Mar.

His publication was accompanied by a phrase that revealed a new project. “Soon we will tell you something, right, friend?”, Wrote the interpreter of “Mr. Lie”.

As is known, Daniela Darcourt has been unstoppable in 2020. In January, she announced the launch of her new song “Les va a gustar”, whose premiere was postponed until further notice due to the new quarantine due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

She recently made a collaboration on the debut of Alfredo Zambrano, husband of Magaly Medina, as a singer.

Daniela Darcourt leaves possible collaboration with Susan Ochoa to the intrigue. Photo: capture / Instagram

Daniela Darcourt suffers an accident

On January 29, the sauce boat worried her followers by revealing that she was in a car accident. The interpreter reported the news to Internet users through Instagram.

“My people, I make these stories to tell you that about an hour and a half ago I had a car accident,” he said. Darcourt when you start your speech.

“I tell them that I am fine. The damage was obviously material. I have a blow to the knee and nothing, everything is fine. (…) I have never had an accident of this magnitude. It is the first accident in the eight years that I have been driving ”, he added.

Daniela Darcourt, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.