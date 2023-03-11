The singer Daniela Darcourt announced last Friday, March 10, that four of her musicians will not continue in her orchestra and thanked them for the situations shared during the time they worked together.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to the teachers Susana Alberte, César Pérez, Alejandro Arcos and Kenyo Herrera for having been part of the Daniela Darcourt Orchestra these three great years. Time in which we traveled many places, shared moments and experiences that I will always remember with a lot darling. My respect always and all the best for you in whatever comes,” the artist wrote on her social networks.

The musicians Alberte and Pérez only had words of gratitude with the singer and announced to their followers that they still have a few more days left on their contract.

“Until this week we will be in the workplace where we have been for the last 3 years and 6 months. Grateful to the work group for the experiences and good times,” both published on their official Instagram account.

It should be mentioned that not all the dismissed musicians took it in the best way, as Kenyo Herrera responded to Daniela Darcourt’s publication, claiming that he was not aware of the termination of his work in the musical group. However, this situation was not an impediment to wish the artist the best.

“As far as I know, tomorrow is the last concert that we play together with the orchestra for being part of the contract. From there to the arbitrary dismissal and the foreign issues that the public does not know already remains in each of us. Since I see my name there I take this opportunity to thank you for those years of work. Thank you and much success, Dani,” Herrera said.