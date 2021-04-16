The Peruvian sauce boat Daniela Darcourt was very excited to receive a birthday surprise from one of her fan clubs and shared her reaction through her social networks.

Via Instagram, the interpreter of “Señor mentira” published a video of the cake and other gifts that her admirers sent her.

“Definitely my fan club is the best, they sent me this for my birthday and many other little things, I already ate it. I really love you very much, thank you for everything, “he commented while showing part of his cake and the dedication.

“Your ‘darcourters’ will always be with you, supporting you in every step you take. We look forward to seeing you on stage again. Deliz birthday! ”Reads the letter the young artist received.

Daniela Darcourt also used her social networks to clarify the date of her birthday, as he celebrated in advance with his family on Wednesday April 14 and this caused confusion among his followers.

“I want to tell you that I have received some birthday messages. Yes, I did have lunch with my family, between lunch and dinner, it was a surprise that they made me. (…) My birthday is 20, that is to say, on Tuesday I want to receive a lot of love “, he expressed in his stories.

Moments later, the singer specified that she is preparing surprises for her 25 years and asked her fans to stay abreast of her announcements. “I had told them that I will tell them about what I would do for my birthday and I will keep them posted. The 20th I want a lot of love from everyone, I love you, “he said.

