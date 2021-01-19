Daniela Darcourt has repeatedly spoken about her plans about motherhood. Last year, the gravy boat revealed that she already felt ready to have children.

“Yes, it is in my plans, I want to be a mother and I feel ready, now more“He said at that time on the program El reventonazo de la Chola.

This time, the singer assured that, if she did not find a partner, her plans to bring a baby into the world would not have to be affected.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Señor mentira” held a question and answer session, where one of her followers asked her about the issue.

“Would you like to be a single mother if you couldn’t start a family?” Asked the user.

Given this doubt, Daniela Darcourt assured that she would have no problem being a mother without having to be with a partner next to her.

“I have already said before. I know it is perhaps a little more difficult, but yes, true. I have no problem. I love the idea of ​​becoming a mom “, he assured in his social network.

Likewise, the artist also gave details of her love life and said that she has been single for a year. However, he revealed that he does not quickly get over a separation.

“Unless I leave or end a relationship that is already worn out, but it always costs me a lot (overcoming a romantic breakup)”Darcourt explained.

Daniela Darcourt, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.