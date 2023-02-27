He will launch a new song and prepare a concert. “I am grateful for the support when I decided to postpone everything (due to the situation).”

“This is a matter of empowerment so that women wake up and don’t let themselves be fooled, don’t allow men, including women, to be capable of conditioning, humiliating and mistreating in any way,” says Daniela Darcourt, who on the 3rd of March will be releasing ‘Ya no te amo’, as a preview of his new album, Catarsis. The theme was written by Beto Gómez (Identical) and Tavo Trébol from Venezuela and Daniela herself.

Furthermore, it was recorded and produced in Cali by Oscar Iván Lozano, who was pianist and musical director of Grupo Niche for almost 10 years. “It is a song that was born in 2020 and that I worked on with incredible friends. It speaks of the moment when one manages to surpass a person and recognizes the place and the love that they deserve”, he says.

This song is just a preamble to the presentation of his album on April 20 and the concert that he will offer on the 22nd of that same month in the Parque de la Exposición amphitheater, after he decided to postpone it in March due to the social and political crisis of the country. “As an artist it is better that you reserve your opinion, but I only joined the pain that people who had lost their loved ones in this fight for equality were going through. It didn’t seem pertinent to celebrate, because that’s what music is.

Daniela Darcourt and Tito Nieves have a very close musical relationship.

When I turned around and saw my brothers die, I felt that it was not the moment. Now things have gradually slowed down and I hope that with time they will improve. But you can’t stop. I am so grateful for the support you gave me when I decided to put everything off. I know that there are different opinions, this topic divides, but I sincerely hope that a good understanding, peace and much love can be reached very soon to continue advancing and working”.

Determined in what she does, she continues to make her way with international projection. In fact, a few weeks ago we saw her arm in arm with Tito Nieves, parading down the red carpet at the Grammys. “It was a wonderful experience. A little weird, eccentric, but above all incredible. Those international red carpets are very exuberant, they make you jump in seconds, besides, it was about the American Grammy”.

Another of his short-term plans is his return, albeit brief, to television. “A beautiful and interesting project is coming up, a fairly short season, but I can’t leave people without seeing me, I think they miss me and I miss them too. It has nothing to do with The Voice, but I still can’t give details.”