The news that Daniela Darcourt had been nominated for the first time for the Latin Grammy Awards in the category for best salsa album with her album Catarsis caused her social networks to explode with greetings from her fans and well-known national and international figures.

In its category, the voice of ‘Mr Lie’ will compete with Luis Figueroa with Voy a ti, Willy García with Cambios, Grupo Niche and the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia with their symphonic album Niche, the band Plena 79 Salsa Orquestra feat Alain Pérez and Jeremy Bosch with his album Tierra y Libertad, and Debut and second batch of Gilberto Santa Rosa.

“It has been a different awakening for me… The person who gave me the news spoke in English and I could not process in my brain what I should respond in that language,” said the interpreter through the telephone line.

—At what point in your career did you receive this nomination?

In a very strange moment. I sit on a roller coaster, one of the largest in the United States, but the one that goes the highest and I don't know when this car is going to go down and what turns it is going to give me, if it will put me up or down, or Maybe I'll spin or spiral. I feel like I'm there moving from one side to the other.

If you look back and see the girl who was part of Marita Cabanillas' choir and this nomination. What do you think she has prioritized to reach this moment?

—At what point in your career did you receive this nomination? I think discipline and having given me mental health. It is important to work on yourself, let go of things, let go of people, moments that overwhelm you, stop carrying bricks in your backpack that no longer concern you, derive things, and you only achieve that when you are good with yourself, when you work to you and regardless of what happens around you. I think that the topic of mental health is still a taboo in our country, but I try, from my point of view, from my platform, to touch on it, expose it and tell my followers that at some point I was diagnosed with depression, that I had a very bad time, that I suffered for a long time, but that today I am free, happy, celebrating this wonderfully with people as incredible as my musicians. I have so many people writing to me, giving me words of encouragement. That shows me that, despite all the adversity, you always have people who are anchors, who love you and who do not envy, who join in the celebration, and that makes me happy.

I am happy being a light for others. I think my fans have found an artist who embraces them.

More nominees

For Peru, the following have also been nominated: Susana Baca, in the best folk album category, with her album Epifanías; Septeto Acarey in the shortlist for best tropical album for En tiempo de son; and the DJ, producer and composer from Huamanguino Kayfex in the best packaging design category for Atipanacuy (Deluxe).

Shakira and Karol G have seven nominations each. Shakira is nominated for record of the year with her song ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, vol. 53’, and Karol G with ‘Mientras me curo del cora’ and also in the album of the year shortlist with Mañana will be nice. She competes with Juanes, Fito Páez, Natalia Lafourcade and more.

