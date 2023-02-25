At the award ceremony, the sauce boat wore a yellow suit that caused a large number of comments on social networks. But do you know how much she would have paid for it? Meet him below.

They caused a stir. Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia were the Peruvian guests at the 2023 Lo Nuestro Awards, a recognition ceremony for the best of Latin music. The artists showed off on the magenta carpet seeking to attract the public’s attention; However, many users were not satisfied with their looks and criticized their dresses on social networks.

How much did Daniela Darcourt’s dress cost?

The one who received the most questions from the public was the interpreter of “Mr. Lie”. This occurred due to the extravagant yellow dress with exaggerated side slits that she wore. Daniela was even the victim of funny memes because of her striking look.

On the other hand, samuel suarezof instaranduladecided not to comment on the costumes of Yahaira Plasencia and Daniela Darcourt, although he did share with his followers certain information that he received internally. The information revealed the price of the dress of the singer of the ex-trainer of “The Voice Peru” and the store where to buy it.

Samu Suárez reveals the price of Daniela Darcourt's dress. Photo: Instárandula/Instagram

In the first story he published in Instarándula, He stated that the yellow suit is from H&M and that it is currently at a 70% discount. Added to this, another follower showed him the price of the outfit in the brand’s store in the United States.

“The dress on the USA page is at $549, how strange that it is at a discount in Peru,” said the entertainment journalist.