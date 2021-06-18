La voz Perú, in its edition on Thursday, June 17, presented on stage Sebastian Palma, participant who moves away from the common genres that are seen in the program, being an exponent of heavy metal.

However, with his performance he managed to impress the four coaches, and especially Daniela Darcourt.

The 26-year-old singer decided to perform the pop classic “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! ” (1979), from the Swedish group ABBA, but fused with his metal style.

The interpreter of “Mr. lie” She was the first to turn her chair after hearing him sing. According to her, the song Sebastián Palma chose had a long history with her. “You have connected with a part of my heart, deep inside,” he assured.

At the insistence, Daniela Darcourt told the reason for her words. As she explained at some point in her life, while she was a student, a shortage of money forced her to work in a casino to pay for college. One of the frequent clients of the place always asked him to sing that song and once, when he needed to complete the monthly payment, this lady provided him with the rest.

“(After) listening to you make that song, that version so yours, so wonderful, (…) all I have to tell you is that I need you on my team. (…) I’m here completely ready to fight for you ”, assured the sauce boat.

Although the participant received praise from the other La voz Peru coaches, he opted for Daniel Darcourt, to which she later commented: “Sebastián Palma, a boy who has come to revolutionize my heart.”

