Yahaira Plasencia again she is pointed out for her job ending with Sergio George and Daniela Darcourt surprises by declaring about it. The sauce boat was seen by the cameras of the media when she arrived at the La Recoleta church, where Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva were married. The musical goddaughter of Tito Nieves stopped to answer the questions of the press and even more so, when she came out in defense of the interpreter of “Y le dije no”, because he indicated that they should let her work in peace.

Daniela Darcourt shows that she smoothed things over with Yahaira. Photo: LR file

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt exudes love for her boyfriend on his birthday: “Thank you for being my ground wire”

What did Daniela Darcourt say about Yahaira Plasencia?

Daniela Darcourt found out from the reporters that Luis “Cuto” Guadalupe chose her over Yahaira Plasencia and before that, she did not hesitate to declare. “What can I say to uncle ‘Cuto’? Everyone is free to comment and say what they want. I feel like he knows both Yahaira and me. God knows what he will have lived with her and he knows perfectly well what he could have lived closely with me “said.

However, she clarified that she and “Cuto” had never been so close. “I send kisses to ‘Cuto’ and to Yahaira too, because I know she is in a new stage of her career, I congratulate her and that she continue on the path of good. Nothing more”, said Daniela with a smile.

YOU CAN SEE: “Night of divas”: Daniela Darcourt and Brunella Torpoco join their voices in concert for the first time

Daniela Darcourt defends Yahaira Plasencia from criticism

On the other hand, Daniela Darcourt is no stranger to the end of the employment relationship between Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George and was surprised to show her face for the self-styled ‘Patrona’ in the face of the criticism she has been receiving. “It is inevitable that they label me in everything the girl does, and people leave her alone! For a little while let him work in peace”, said the singer of “Señor Mentira”.

Daniela Darcourt congratulates Yahaira for Lo Nuestro Awards

In February 2023, Yahaira Plasencia was nominated for the Lo Nuestro Awards in the tropical song of the year category. In this regard, his colleague wished him luck. “I congratulate her very much. Not only her, but any Peruvian artist who can achieve this type of recognition,” he said.

“At the time we had it together at the Premios Juventud in 2021, we share the category: new female generation. Now she’s going to be in Miami, I also received the invitation and we’ll see each other there on the road,” she added to The News Peru.

Yahaira Plasencia and Daniela Darcourt. Photo: Capture/America TV

#Daniela #Darcourt #defends #Yahaira #Plasencia #leaving #Sergio #George #Leave