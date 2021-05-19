Salsa singer Daniela Darcourt premiered her new song “You wrong me” during an interview for Magaly TV, the firm. The song was produced by Peruvian musician Tony Succar and composed by Cuban Jorge Luis Piloto, a nine-time Grammy Award winner.

After two years of absence from music, the young artist said that it has been a difficult time for her to cope with the crisis due to the pandemic. Now, she is the director of her own production team.

“It has been a tedious process, I did not have a producer, I have done my things alone … The program is mine, the company is mine, I am my own boss, I am one hundred percent owner of myself”, declared the sauce boat.

“There are artists who fill millions and millions of views, but you put them on a stage and they don’t reach 100 people. I think that people’s affection is not shown with numbers, but with actions ”, he added.

In the video clip description of “You were wrong with me”On YouTube, Daniela Darcourt sent a message to her followers about the emotional meaning this song has for her. He assures that it marks a new beginning in his musical career.

“It means a lot to me. Throughout my life I have suffered many blows, I have fallen many times, but that is not what matters. Every time one falls, one must get up. ‘You were wrong with me’ marks the beginning of a new episode, of a Daniela who is in control of her decisions with the best team to achieve everything I’ve always dreamed of. Behind the artist there is a very fragile human being and that is me. I love you, ”the salsa singer wrote.

