Daniela Darcourt is one of the Peruvian artists who is currently standing out in the salsa genre. She just released her latest video for the song “You were wrong with me”And, before releasing the material, he was very vulnerable.

Through a live broadcast, the young singer contacted her followers to talk about her emotions.

“Here in my country and throughout the world, artists are human beings and they have the right to feel as they want“, Began saying the sauce boat before releasing the video.

In addition, Daniela darcourt He said that he did not see how the clip turned out, since he knew it would affect him.

“I have not seen the video, I have not seen it because it was something that I asked my team, not to see it until the end because I know that I am going to get more excited than I already am,” he said through tears.

About the song, the sauce boat revealed that for her it was a long and painful process. “This song has been a headache, but a great discovery personally,” he said.

Finally, Daniela darcourt He reminded his followers that artists are human and have emotions, and should not be criticized for having good or bad days.

“ From now on, and that is something that I have as a goal, that the fact of crying in a social network does not mean that one does it out of pain, for five minutes of fame, no . I want to start telling you that the artist is a human being and if nobody does it, then I want to be the one to do it, let him begin to normalize. The artist does it because he feels, because he has problems, because he misses someone a lot, because he needs someone a lot ”, he explained.

Daniela Darcourt, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.