Daniela Darcourt thrilled her followers with her latest Instagram stories, posted on July 26. The 26-year-old sauce boat announced that she was going on a trip, but not alone. The interpreter of “Mr. lie” officially presented her new partner. Here we tell you who it is.

Daniela Darcourt confirms romance

After passing through “La voz Perú”, Daniela Darcourt packed her bags and left the cold of Lima for the warm beaches of Punta Sal to enjoy her vacation with musician Jeremy Montalva.

“The best days with my beautiful chocolate”, wrote the sauceboat on an image of both, had previously shared another photograph of their intertwined hands.

26.7.2022 | Daniela Darcourt went on vacation with her partner. Photo: capture Daniela Darcourt/Instagram

Who is Jeremy Montalva?

Jeremy Montalva He is a percussionist and works in the Daniela Darcourt orchestra. He even published a photograph on his Instagram account with Tito Nieves, ‘el Pavarotti de la salsa’, whom the Peruvian affectionately calls “Papi”.

Daniela Darcourt, Jeremy Montalva and Tito Nieves. Photo: Jeremy Montalva/Instagram

The signs of love between Daniela Darcourt and Jeremy Montalva began to be visible about a month ago, with discreet comments made by the singer in the percussionist’s profile.

However, the one that attracted the most attention was one where the artist said: “I love you.” “My beautiful choco, you are the best!” the musician wrote in another publication.

Comment left by Daniela Darcourt on Jeremy Montalva’s profile. Photo: Instagram capture

Interestingly, weeks ago, Daniela Darcourt gave an interview to Christopher Gianotti, for her YouTube channel, in which she preferred to remain silent about her new partner, and, on the contrary, recounted her experience with another singer, the Venezuelan Jisa’, of whom He said he did “the worst scoundrel.”

“He was very attentive and asked me: ‘Are we still friends or what?’ That’s how it was, it happened, he got it (to be with her), one here, the other there. She did the worst dirty trick to me that, I think, a man can do in his life. At that moment, I found out, I looked for the truth and it is that she denied me her daughter, “she said.

Daniela Darcourt reveals that she was deceived

Speaking of her love life in “Burning Questions”, Daniela Darcourt acknowledged that love does not let her see reality. “They have treated me very badly, they have cheated me to my face,” she said.