Daniela Darcourt He came clean after so many rumors and announced the end of his romantic relationship with Jeremy Montalva. The singer, nominated for the Latin Grammys, clarified that she feels calm and asked her ‘suitors’ not to look for her, because at this moment she only wants to focus on her musical career.

What did Daniela Darcourt say after the end of her love relationship with Jeremy Montalva?

Daniela Darcourt She confirmed that she was single and focused on her artistic career. She stated that she will take some time to gather her thoughts. “I am very happy and very content. I keep my personal life with my friends, in four walls, always talking, trying to renew my mind, because during all these years the only thing I did was work, work and work, and I think that also refreshing, giving yourself a chance to breathe to do personal things as they should be is also good.”he said at first.

“So, friends, please, I am happy and content; Please, don’t write to me, don’t call me, I’ll look for you (laughs),” she added with total ease.

Daniela Darcourt was no longer happy with Jeremy Montalva?

With the experience gained in her relationship, the singer also took advantage of the cameras America Television to send an important message to your followers. “At this point in life, I would tell people to look for their tranquility, their peace. You don’t have to be stupid and say ‘I’ll stay’ out of stubbornness and no. You don’t have to wait to hate yourself to finish. “I think it is healthy for couples to give each other space and breathe.”added the singer.

