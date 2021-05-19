Salsa singer Daniela Darcourt visited the Magaly TV program, the firm to premiere her new song “You wrong with me.” During the interview, she clarified the rumors about her love affair with the Venezuelan singer Jisa.

The driver Magaly medina He asked her if she was in love, to which Daniela Darcourt replied that she was living a happy moment in her sentimental situation.

“I am very happy, personally, emotionally and at work. Those indicators that were at zero, little by little they are reaching 100 “, expressed the interpreter of” Mr. Lie “with a smile on her face.

He confirmed that he is meeting the young Venezuelan and assured that having a long-distance relationship with him is a bit complicated, but not impossible.

“Knowing someone from a distance is possible, but it is a sacrifice. There are feelings you didn’t know you had. I had closed the doors to love after the episode with my ex-partner, but someone set foot and introduced himself. We share many things in common up to the name ”, added Daniela Darcourt.

According to the images shown by Magaly TV, the firm, the Peruvian sauce company would have celebrated her birthday with Jisa in Cancun. “Something nice about meeting someone is connecting in thought and soul,” replied the singer about the video.

Daniela Darcourt premieres video clip of “You wrong with me”

After two years of absence in music, the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt returns with a new song “You wrong with me.” The video clip is now available on YouTube.

