Tito Nieves He turns 64 this June 4 and his family, friends and colleagues are celebrating. Such is the case of Daniela Darcourt, who surprised him with a tender publication on her social networks. Let’s remember that the Peruvian singer maintains a close relationship with the renowned ‘Pavarotti de la Salsa’. The young woman is called her “daughter” because, on more than one occasion, they have shown the great bond they share. “I give infinite thanks to God for giving you another year of life and for allowing me to continue enjoying you, your immense love and care. I love you with my heart, beloved teacher”Wrote the interpreter of “Mr. Lie”.

“Thank you for having opened the doors of your heart and your home so that, together with mommy @ janettenieves15, they give me the best moments. It is a pleasure that you are my family. It’s an honor that you call me ‘DAUGHTER’, but it’s even better to have you in my life.“, reads the description of an unpublished video of Daniela Darcourt with Tito Nieves, in which the interpreter asks her in English how much she loves her.

