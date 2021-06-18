Daniela Darcourt was nominated for the next edition of the Premios Juventud in the category of new female generation. The Peruvian sauce boat could not hide her pride and celebrated her participation in the event through social networks.

The interpreter of “Señor mentira” was grateful to her millions of fans and assured that she considers this mention as a joint achievement.

“A million thanks to each of you for making this possible. Your unconditional love and support makes this and more happen. We are nominated! “, He wrote in his official account of Instagram.

In the same way, she invited users to help her to be able to take the statuette in her category and asked them to vote for her. “Voting is until June 28, are you also accompanying me in this new adventure?”

Yahaira Plasencia is also nominated for the 2021 Premios Juventud. The former reality girl was considered in the same category as Daniela Darcourt (new female generation).

Daniela Darcourt regrets not being chosen as a coach in La voz Peru

The sauce boat made a curious claim during the second broadcast of The voice Peru. Daniela Darcourt complained in front of cameras because no participant had chosen to be on her team, despite the fact that she first turned her chair.

The annoyance was noticed after the contestant Leonardo Navarro decided to stay in Mike Bahía’s group: “That is not worth, I feel displaced, forgotten, I risk myself first, so that in the end… I retire, on top of that they say ‘I started doing Creole’ and he left with Mike ‘”.

Daniela Darcourt, latest news:

