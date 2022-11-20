Your responsibility and safety first! Daniela Darcourt is a Peruvian salsa singer who reached the internationalization of her career a long time ago, after presenting her first song with the Puerto Rican Tito Nieves. This week she was out of our country because, apart from her tours, she was a guest at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.

However, the biggest problem the singer had was canceling all the events she had scheduled for this weekend because the exact date on which the track of the Jorge Chavez International Airport it will be enabled for rescheduled flights to land gradually.

Daniela Darcourt cancels her shows in Peru

Given the extension of the hours of disqualification of the Jorge Chavez International Airport Due to the accident that mourned two Peruvian families, the artist Daniela Darcourt had to make a radical decision regarding the work commitments she had in our country because she does not know when she will arrive.

“I should have arrived in Lima, but you know that due to the accident of our firefighter brothers there are several delayed flights. In theory, at midnight today they open the airport. It is not known exactly. I’m in Panama, after a week in Las Vegas, and, well, yes I am obliged to cancel the shows this weekend due to protocol, security and everything. It is something that escapes my hands and, really, I want to thank you for the care, love and concern, “ expressed the interpreter of “Mr. Lie”.

Daniela Darcourt visited the Latin Grammy academy

Singer Daniela Darcourt He surprised his followers by showing what his participation in the 2022 Latin Grammys was like thanks to the invitation they sent him. His time at the academy was not in vain, but he made the most of his stay at the most important Latin music event of all time.

In the various interviews she offered to the international media, the salsa singer showed off outfits designed by the Peruvian Yirko Sivirich.