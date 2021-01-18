The serenade for the 486th anniversary of Lima was attended by several national artists and was held last Sunday, January 17, from 7:00 pm.

One of the most anticipated presentations was that of Daniela Darcourt. The salsa singer dazzled on the stage of the Magic Water Circuit of the Reserve Park.

“Welcome to this great broadcast by the Lima serenade. I am happy that they have made me part to celebrate, a big kiss and a big hug to each Peruvian family that is watching us live on Facebook from the Municipality of Lima. Many thanks to the family of Daniela Darcourt and Orquesta ”, expressed the interpreter.

“Mr. Lie“Was the theme he chose to start his presentation, then he sang other of his hits:” Adiós Amor “and” Probably “

In the celebration, the Creole singer was also present Paunch, Dilbert Aguilar and the La Tribu orchestra, William Luna, the Tourista band and more.

The concert was broadcast for free through the official Facebook page and Youtube of the Municipality of Lima.

Hours before starting her presentation, Daniela Darcourt thanked the organization for being considered at the event.

“Thank you for letting me be part of this together with all my colleagues, Peruvian talent who dressed up the night. Go and tell me how you had it. Happy anniversary preview, my Lima! ”, Wrote the young salsa singer on Instagram.

The Municipality of Lima will continue with a series of cultural activities related to painting, gastronomy and music.

