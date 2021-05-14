Salsa singer Daniela Darcourt surprised by announcing that she will premiere a new song titled “You wrong me,” a collaboration she made with the renowned Peruvian musician Tony Succar.

Through social networks, the interpreter of “Lord lie”Released the news and showed the official cover of the song that promises to become a hit.

She thanked her team for helping her return to music with new material after almost two years. This is due to the pandemic and the absence of face-to-face shows.

“My people, with emotion and tears in their eyes, I leave you the official cover of my new song” You were wrong with me “, is about to come out and I have nothing more to say that it is not thanks to all those who are making it possible for After almost 2 years, I can give them music again ”, the singer’s message begins.

“You can’t imagine the whole story this song brings with it. Dawns, moments of stress, frustration, a lot of anguish and others that make it become even more special than it already is ”, he added.

Then, he referred to the Peruvian winner of the Latin Grammy Awards. “To Tony Succar for accepting this challenge, to the filmmakers, to my musicians, to my family, to God, to my saints, to the love that came to inspire me even more and to you for being here with me, anxiously awaiting this premiere … I hope do not disappoint them, welcome to this new beginning ”, concluded Daniela Darcourt.

The last song that Daniela Darcourt premiered was “Si tú te dares” with Tito Nieves, in July 2020. However, as a soloist she has not presented new material since 2019.

