New hit! Daniela Darcourt made all her fans happy by revealing on her social networks that she will release a new song very soon.

Through a question and answer session on Instagram, the artist surprised her followers by telling them that she is working on her next musical premiere and assured that it is being “cool.”

“Is it true that you will bring up a new topic soon?” Asked one of the salsa’s loyal fans.

She answered in the affirmative and explained that she had to postpone the release of her new single due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“True! I have had to put it off for a long time because of the whole situation and the context we are experiencing. Now we are back in quarantine, but it’s coming out. It is looking super cool. They are really going to like it “, mentioned the interpreter of “Probably” in an Instagram story.

On the other hand, Daniela Darcourt said that she was summoned to be part of the new season of Esto es guerra; However, he assured that he rejected the proposal because he wants to focus on his musical projects.

“I would have loved it, at some point I talked about it. They made the proposal this time, but I have many plans. They crossed me with many things and to leave that door open, because this time not, “said the Peruvian singer.

