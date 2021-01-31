Daniela Darcourt and Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barraza They delighted when they interpreted the Creole song “Sincera confesión” in a fun versus singing on the program El reventonazo de la chola.

Every Saturday, the young artist participates in the program led by the Chola Chabuca to face singing battles with a series of guest artists. In the last edition, Daniela Darcourt challenged the members of Corazón Serrano and the leader of the group Nectar, Deyvis Orosco.

The presentation of both salseros moved Ernesto Pimentel, who gave a shout at the end of the battle: “How cute!” This is not the first time that the voices of Daniela Darcourt and Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza have come together, because in October 2012 they released the cumbia version of the song “My feelings”, alongside Maricarmen Marín.

María Pía Copello praises Daniela Darcourt after working together

María Pía Copello directed the video clip of the collaboration between Daniela Darcourt and Alfredo Zambrano, who have just released a new version of the song “Probably”. The influencer was delighted to learn about the work of the young singer and did not hesitate to fill her with praise.

“It has been incredible. In addition, Alfredo you really have shone, Magaly has turned out beautiful. Daniela with that spectacular voice, really, so simple, so kind, so talented. So there could not have been a better pair, “said a former television presenter during an interview on the Magaly TV program, the firm.